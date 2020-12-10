Women’s Health Care Market- By 2024, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 13.2%

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Women’s Health Care Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) – Global forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Women’s HealthCare Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

Demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies

Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth

Growing Focus on Product R&D

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players, including tier 1 and mid-tier companies competing for market shares. The prominent players in the global market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), and Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US).

Amgen (US): Amgen (US) is one of the leading providers of the women’s healthcare market. The company’s sales and marketing activities are greatly focused on the US and Europe. The company provides Prolia and Xgeva for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. These drugs have shown a year-on-year double-digit value gain as well as volume growth, and constitute the largest share of the market. Amgen’s EVENITY, meant for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, is also in phase 3 of development.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global women’s healthcare market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America (US and Canada) was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The major factors supporting market growth include the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis, increasing median age of first-time pregnancies, and increased healthcare spending in the US and Canada. Also, the high awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women and the easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries propel the market growth in this region.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on drug, is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. Prolia has shown a considerable year-on-year growth primarily due to increasing unit demand. Prolia has witnessed positive market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis in the US.

On the basis of application, is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and a high risk of osteoporosis fractures are the prime factors that contribute towards the large share of this segment. Furthermore, the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for postmenopausal osteoporosis also supports the growth of this segment. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment also holds the largest share of the market owing to these factors.