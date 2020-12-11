Diamonds Inc from Chicago took initiative to use Eco-friendly Lab Grown Diamonds

Chicago, IL, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — At New Dawn Diamonds we are helping to renew Mother Earth. It takes billions of years for mined diamonds to develop deep below the earth’s surface. The mining process uses massive amounts of energy to move millions of tons of earth each year. We are proud to say that not one shovelful of earth was moved to create New Dawn Diamonds.

Lab grown diamonds are exactly the same as mined diamonds, except for their origin. Not one shovelful of earth is moved to create New Dawn Diamonds, yet their beauty and brilliance will symbolize your love forever.

They will look and feel fantastic and special just the same as a mined diamond set in any jewelry. Lab grown diamonds are created not mined and therefore environmentally friendly. Lab-grown diamonds are affordable irrespective of comparable size and quality than mined diamonds. These lab-grown diamonds come with a gem certification identifying them as lab-grown diamonds.

One of the main reasons natural diamond gets the ‘forever’ tag is because it’s practically impossible to damage a diamond; and this is true for lab-grown diamonds too. Lab-grown diamonds have the same chemical properties as earth-mined diamonds, which means they’re just as hard as their natural counterparts. Like mined diamonds, lab diamonds also rank at 10 on the Mohs scale, which is a measure of the scratch resistance of a material. So, lab diamonds can take the same amount of daily wear as natural diamonds, meaning they’re just as suitable to be used for the traditional engagement ring.

Lab-grown diamonds are a fantastic choice if you want a brilliant stone with the same fire and sparkle as a natural diamond, but at a smaller price and with a guarantee that you are not contributing to any unethical trade. New Dawn Diamonds ensures that every lab-grown diamond they sell is a good investment for your future and a pristine acquisition to enjoy for decades to come. New Dawn Diamonds believes in complete transparency for all our diamonds and has each and every diamond certified by internationally recognized gemological laboratories.

Many diamond shoppers like to find the perfect New Dawn Lab Grown Diamond and then choose the most beautiful ring, pendant or earring mounting to have it set. Finding the jewelry style that you fall in love with is part of the fun!

Lab-grown diamonds are purer than the stones mined naturally, because unlike mined stones, synthetic diamonds do not have any dirt or impurities ingrained in them. They also have fewer defects, and show fewer signs of strain in their crystal structure, because they are made under carefully controlled conditions. Improved purity means that the diamond is poised to be brighter, better, and whiter. In fact, a large proportion of lab-grown diamonds typically receive higher purity ratings than their natural counterparts.

As a bonus, synthetic diamonds are fully vegan, unlike naturally mined diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds cause little to no environmental damage, and they’re more affordable as well, meaning that lab-grown diamonds offer a great option for everyone involved, including the buyer, the manufacturer, the supplier, and the earth at large.

Website- http://www.diamonds717.com/lab-grown-diamonds/