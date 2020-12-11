White Mountain Knives Leverages Vendor Relationships to Boost Customer Satisfaction

Barrington, New Hampshire, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — For years, customers have loved White Mountain Knives’ strategy of providing more for less. The online merchant sells knives and tools from some of the most popular brands in the industry, to the delight of outdoorsmen and collectors across the country. Anyone looking for the best Spyderco knife, Swiss Army Knife tools, Buck and Cold Steel Knives and more will find what they need in their online catalog. Even when they don’t White Mountain Knives has a trick up its sleeve.

White Mountain Knives is not just noteworthy for its currently large inventory. Much of their value comes from the management of their vendor relationships, which secures them, and thus their customers, a much larger access to products that are not currently even listed on their website. While their inventory is impressive in its own right, White Mountain Knives has taken the initiative to improve customer satisfaction in other, more creative ways.

This is a delightful refreshment for customers who go looking for a very specific model of pocket knife or other tool, and not just a generic brand, because if it is not listed on their website, WhiteMountaKnives.com, they can still find it. This is welcome news to any customers who are particularly brand loyal, as well as those who shop with a purpose.

This is because White Mountain Knives has not only a large vendor pool from which to draw, but a well managed vendor pool from which to draw. For any customers that visit White Mountain Knives’ online store in search of a very specific Leatherman pocket knife or some particularly Swiss Army Knives for sale, even if it is not listed, they can contact White Mountain Knives’ customer service team at whitemountainknives@gmail.com. From there, White Mountain Knives’ customer service department will get in touch with the vendor to locate the knife or tool in question.

This, when paired with White Mountain Knives’ other unique value propositions, situates them to compete effectively against other online retailers. They follow a consistent low-price strategy, offering premium, high quality knives and tools, including some of the most popular models in the industry, at excellent prices. In addition, they offer free shipping to all of their customers in North America, giving them even more room to save.

Any customers who have questions about White Mountain Knives’ current product and category selection are welcome to visit their website to learn more about the products they offer. To learn more about White Mountain Knives ability to access products that are not currently listed on their website, please contact them. If there are any outstanding questions regarding their assortment of vendors and brands, customers are asked to contact them directly. All comments and questions should be forwarded to whitemountainknives@gmail.com.