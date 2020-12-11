ActivTrak Ranked Number 480 Fastest-Growing Company on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Austin, Texas, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — ActivTrak, Inc. today announced it ranked 480 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. ActivTrak grew 185% during this period.

ActivTrak’s chief executive officer, Rita Selvaggi, credits a high-growth market for digital workplace analytics, a talented team with years of SaaS software industry experience, and a high-velocity business model for the company’s 185% revenue growth. She said, “The need to understand and support how teams work in the digital workplace has never been more relevant. Our ability to provide insights into how people work so organizations can better understand and improve business outcomes has been leveraged by over 8,000 organizations around the globe. Our team has achieved incredible results and we’re thrilled to be recognized for our success in the workplace analytics market on the heels of our $50 million Series B funding.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology – from software and digital media platforms, to biotech – truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners – who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies – both public and private – in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

