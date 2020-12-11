Ceriz announces CerizXSara festive collection 2020

A premium French handbags and footwear brand for women ~

French high-fashion accessories brand for women, Ceriz announces CerizXSara festive collection.

Delhi, India, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — The new and exciting collection curated alongside the face of the brand Sara Ali Khan flaunts high-end luxurious yet affordable fashion accessories for women to set the tone for the festive season in the brand’s signature style and modern look.

CerizXSara festive collection is an amalgamation of elegance and contemporary aesthetics in a sophisticated finished look.

Bollywood star and style icon Sara Ali Khan takes us through the fashion choices that best fit the mood and mind of her fans and fashion enthusiasts.

The premium French brand’s new collection is exclusively designed to add zest to your festive ensemble.

CerizXSara collection is available in the muted color palette of soft pastels, burgundy, intense navy and other rich festive colours.

Keeping the bustling festive season in mind, the brand is also currently offering various exciting deals and discounts that you cannot stand a chance to miss!

Ceriz aims to empower women around the world to express themselves through fashion.

Ceriz Handbags & Footwear are available in stores like Central, Shoppers Stop, Centro, Brand Factory, Reliance, Inc5, Sohum, ROCIA, Pantaloons, Shoetree and other retail outlets across the country having major footprints in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad.

You can also avail the collection on other e-commerce websites including, Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, NykaaFashion, Amazon, Flipkart and Ajio.

Hurry! Elevate your style quotient by adding exquisiteness Handbags & Footwear for this festive season https://www.ceriz.com/

About CERIZ:

Ceriz is a celebration of the new-age, ever-evolving woman of today who is modern in approach, sophisticated in outlook and glamorous in presence.

The brand personality of Ceriz is to stay symbiotic with the consumer’s tastes, preferences and what goes on to define her identity.

The DNA of Brand Ceriz, therefore, is all about being Chic with every new collection that is reflective of the trending times; Classy in styling, design and finish; Confident in terms of character and expression, and Charismatic in an appeal that is rooted yet universal.

Pillared on these four tenets, Brand Ceriz empowers every consumer to showcase the most glamorous version of her to the world.

