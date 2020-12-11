Sacramento CA Home Inspection Company Announces Newly Launched Website

Sacramento Home Inspections, Inc. proudly announces its Newly Launched Website, which features a clean interface, 24/7 online scheduling, and a detailed list of their services.

Since their beginning in 2007, Sacramento Home Inspections, Inc. has proven Excellence and Professionalism as they serve their buyers, sellers, homeowners, and agents throughout Sacramento CA. They perform home inspections in Sacramento and the local communities in Elk Grove, Roseville, Rocklin, Folsom, and all areas in between.

One major standout of the new website is its 24/7 online scheduler. Clients and agents can now book their home inspection in real-time and have their scheduled time and day in a click. The new website has improved access to key client information, including a comprehensive sample inspection report, customer reviews, and video content.

Their licensed Sacramento CA home inspector performs inspection services 5-days a week, Monday – Friday. The team deliberately limits themselves to a maximum of 2 inspections per day and this demonstrates the team’s passion for providing quality service for every inspection they perform.

Another major standout of Sacramento Home Inspections, Inc. includes thermal imaging scanning and the use of a moisture meter of any/all areas of concern with every home inspection. A comprehensive and easy-to-read inspection report with photographs is delivered within 24-hours of the completed inspection.

According to the owner and lead inspector James Chisholm, “Sacramento Home Inspections, Inc. works for you alone. Our inspection service will give you the straight facts about the condition of the property we inspect. A home inspection service is not a preface for a repair bid or contract. There is no hidden agenda here. Our job is to inform you of the condition of the property you are buying, selling, or living in so that you can make an informed decision about what to do next.”

Sacramento Home Inspections, Inc. is Owned and Operated by Licensed Home Inspector James Chisholm.

