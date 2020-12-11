Rising Adoption of Cottonseed Meal as Feed for Animals Driving the Cotton Processing Market

The cotton processing market is estimated to grow at USD 59.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018, to reach a value of USD 72.6 billion by 2023. The growth of the cotton processing market is driven by the increasing demand for cotton processing in the textile industry and the rising adoption of cottonseed meal as feed for animals.

Download PDF Brochure

On the basis of application, the cotton processing market is segmented into textiles, medical & surgical, feed, consumer goods, and others. The textiles segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the cotton processing market from 2018 to 2023. This is due to the rising per capita income and changing preferences of consumers, which is driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments and policy support by the governments have also fueled the growth of the textile industry in countries such as India and China.

The market is also segmented, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the cotton processing market throughout the forecast period. Some factors influencing this dominance in the market include the rising textile industry, consumer goods, and animal feed. Rising chronic diseases and accidents along with increasing hygiene concerns among consumers have given rise to the consumption of processed cotton. Moreover, the technological advancements to increase the productivity is also propelling the market further.

Make an Inquiry

Key players identified in cotton processing market include Lummus Corp (US), Bajaj Steel Industries Limited (India), Nipha Exports Private Limited (India), Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co., Ltd. (China), Cherokee Fabrication (US), Reiter (Switzerland), and Toyota Industries (Japan). Key players are focusing on increasing their presence through undertaking investments and expansions and developing products specific to consumer preferences in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Asia Pacific and North America.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441