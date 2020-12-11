Application Delivery Controller Market Demand, Business Drivers, Industry Outlook and Forecast, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 11, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The Application Delivery Controller Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The application delivery controller market accounted for USD 2,740.4 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 5%. The technological advancements increasing the overall data center traffic volume due to the increased number of internet subscribers and the need for advanced application services act as the key market driver of application delivery controller.

Key Players:

A10 Networks, Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks

Brocade Communications Systems

Citrix Systems

Dell

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Hewlett-Packard Company

KEMP Technologies

Growth Drivers:

The ADC is designed to meet technical requirements by providing availability, scalability, better performance to keep the applications and servers running in their most efficient time limit. The percentage share of global data center traffic by equipment type cloud will increase from 59.5 to 77.4 and hence increasing the ADC demand over the forecasting period.

Increasing demand for security applications to prevent malicious attacks and malware like SQL injection and cross-site scripting through the web to the devices is expected to drive the ADC deployment in security applications. The rising popularity of ADC in consolidated data center and cloud computing in which, as the application demand fluctuates the customer should scale the capacity up and down to control the application flows.

End-use Outlook:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Deployment Outlook:

Hardware-based ADCs

Virtual ADCs

Enterprise Size Outlook:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Regional Insights:

The ADC is a critical routing Hubwhich is very difficult to replace it with another device as a primary network component in the modern data centers. The most potential growth for Application delivery controller is in Japan, Europe and Asia Pacific. The United States has a large number of enterprises that rely on ADC’s to manage network traffic and improve performance. Trends in network security, SDN device consolidation cloud or virtualization and future developments will impact the evolution of ADC’s.

ADC Market is a consolidated market with the top most players sharing the maximum market share. Asia pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a projected CAGR of over 8.1%. F5 Networks, Radware, Citrix Systems and A10 networks compose almost 70% of the market. F5 networks is one of the leading technology providers that optimizes the network based applications.

