Orthobiologics Market Development Factors, Latest Opportunities & Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 11, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Orthobiologics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global orthobiologics market size was valued at USD 5.0 Billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5%. Orthobiologics are elements which the orthopedic surgeons use to heal the wounds more quickly.

Key Players:

Bone Biologics, Corp.

Medtronic

Bioventus

Pioneer Surgical Technology

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Genzyme

Osiris Therapeutics

Globus Medical

Wright Medical Technology

Orthofix

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/orthobiologics-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The global orthobiologics market is poised for growth owing to the increased levels of geriatric population, technological advancements, changing lifestyles and problems related to the musculoskeletal system. The increasing trends of musculoskeletal procedures are seen to be the biggest driver for the market. Establishing strategic partnerships for the purpose of marketing is also expected to boost the demand for the global orthobiologics market. Several merchants are forming strategic partnerships to diversify their businesses, grow their overall market share and spread out their product offerings. These type of strategic alliances help the organizations to align their technologies with one another’s inventive medical device range.

A growth in the global orthobiologics market is projected on account of the requirement for safer, more effective and modern orthopedic biologic treatment. The rise in the number of obesity and arthritis cases also fuels the demand for orthobiologics treatment. The bone graft procedure accounted to be the largest segment in the global orthobiologics market.

Product Outlook:

Demineralized Bone Matrix(DBM)

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Viscosupplementation

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook:

Spinal Fusion

Trauma Repair

Reconstructive Surgery

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Regional Insights:

North America held the majority of the global orthobiologics market in the recent past. The high demand in the market was sustained by increased prevalence of arthritis and obesity in the region, rising demand for the treatment of various diseases such as osteoarthritis and spinal injuries. However, over the next eight years, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest rate of growth for orthobiologics market. This growth will be majorly driven by the Indian and Chinese market on account of a huge number of untapped patient population, economical cost, and medical tourism.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark