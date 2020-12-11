Fuel Cell Technology Market Opportunities, Driving Forces and Future Growth Potential, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 11, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fuel Cell Technology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Fuel cell helps to generate electrical energy from chemical energy through electrochemical process, the chemical is not burned therefore it is a source of clean fuel. The fuel cell technology industry is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising need for alternative energy sources and zero emission energy.

Key Players:

Aisin Seiki

AFC Energy

Bloom Energy

Ballard Power Systems

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

Fuelcell Energy

Doosan Corporation

Kyocera

Hydrogenics Corporation

Plug Power

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fuel-cell-technology-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Increase in demand of clean energy and large investments related to hydrogen storage infrastructure development are fuelling the growth of this industry. To promote use of clean and green energy government has invested heavily on exploration of this technology and has made strict government regulation to protect the environment which has propelled the demand.

Conventional battery cannot store more energy and need continuous replacement. The energy density of non-conventional cell is more than the conventional battery; this makes it a better environment friendly option. Growing need to derive energy from renewable source to save the conventional resources and increasing concern for environment protection is expected to propel the demand for the forecast period. Platinum and Ruthenium Alloy are catalyst used to convert the chemical energy to electrical energy through electrochemical reaction. These catalysts are costly which increases the installation cost making the installation costly and to store more energy more cells are required which is a challenge for this industry.

Applications Outlook:

Transportation

Portable

Stationary

Technology Outlook:

Direct Methanol

Polymer/Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Molten Carbonate

Phosphoric Acid

Solid Oxide

The technology is growing rapidly with multiple benefits such as it has portable applications such as non-conventional battery can be used for devices such as laptop, mobiles and camera as a rechargeable battery. Portable fuel cells are expected to augment or replace battery technology and use either DMFC, or PEM.

Regional Insights:

North America and Europe are the key contributor in this market owing to awareness to protect the environment and encouragement from government to use and harness clean energy. Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth for the forecast period owing to the largest value generating region for these cells, with Japan and South Korea being the major countries driving the market. In Middle East and African region, the market is growing at a slower rate due to lesser awareness, although Middle East and African regions comprise the future markets for this technology, these markets are considered as major emerging markets.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark