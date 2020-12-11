COVID-19 Impact on Automated Truck Market Size, Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Regional Insights and Global Industry Dynamics By 2027

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The new report on the Automated Truck market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2015 – 2019. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the automated truck market over the forecast period.

Fact MR in its recent study has identified it as a thriving market that holds immense potential for growth. The demand for automated trucks is forecast to surge in the coming years especially because they are in-built with advanced technological systems such as improved cameras and sensors for quick response.

COVID-19 impact

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world with high transmission rates and fatalities. With the closing down of manufacturing facilities and production units, a great loss has been observed. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions have also affected the Automated Truck market greatly. The global outbreak has affected numerous sectors and the Automated Truck market is no exception. The study highlights the positive and negative factors due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the global Automated Truck market.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The detailed assessments focus on, inter alia, on the regulatory and macroeconomic frameworks, prevailing pricing structure, imminent investment pockets, and emerging application areas. Taking the analysis further, the study helps readers get a better understanding of the trends characteristics of the emerging markets, including government regulations crucial to growth of such markets. Shares of major regional markets are also presented in the analysis.

The study provides detailed profile of key players and their offering in the Automated Truck market, which include

Uber Technologies Inc., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., AB Volvo, BMW AG, Tesla Inc., Google Inc., IVICO, MAN, DAF, Scania, among others.

The report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in the Automated Truck market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player. The key factors that shape the entry barrier and intensity of competition in the Automated Truck market are presented in the analysis. Further, the study provides Pestle analyses of numerous players and an evaluation of how the competitive landscape will evolve over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use industry, the global Automated Truck market report offers insights into the opportunities and new avenues of following key segments:

Mining

Logistics

By Sensor,

RADAR

LiDAR

Camera

Others

By Autonomy Level,

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

By Class,

Class 8 & Class 9

Ultra-Class

In order to analyze growth prospects in aforementioned segments in the global Automated Truck market, the study assesses demand and consumption patterns of following Truck Segments

Cab-integrated truck

Cables

The global Automated Truck market report answers numerous pertinent questions, some of which are:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Automated Truck market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Automated Truck market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Automated Truck market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Automated Truck market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the Automated Truck market?

