Fiducial Markers Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

According to the new market research report “Fiducial Markers Marketby Product (Metal Based Markers (Gold, Gold Combination) Polymer Markers), Cancer Type (Prostate, Lung, Breast), Modality (CT, CBCT, MRI, Ultrasound), End user (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Fiducial Markers Market is projected to USD 123 million by 2025 from USD 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Growth Boosting Factors:

– Growing Incidence of Cancer

– Improving Reimbursement Scenario

– Rising Awareness on Radiotherapy

– Rising Investments and Funding for Cancer Research

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major players in the Fiducial Markers Market include CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium). Other players in the market are Best Medical International, Inc. (US), Nanovi A/S (Denmark), Carbon Medical Technologies (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Innovative Oncology Solutions (US), Medtronic (Ireland), QlRad Inc. (US), JJ-Medtech (Netherlands), and QFIX (US).

An analysis of market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that several growth strategies, such as product launches and enhancements, partnerships, and acquisitions, were adopted by market players to strengthen their portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the market. Partnerships and agreements were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The fiducial markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the regional market for fiducial markers in 2019. This is attributed to the expansion of the target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, greater accessibility to radiotherapy procedures, and the presence of major players in this region.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, is classified into metal-based markers, polymer-based markers, and others. The metal-based markers segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The adoption of radiotherapy has increased in recent years due to its advantages, such as high precision & radiation control, reduced risk of side-effects, and minimal exposure of healthy tissues to radiation. As metal-based FMs are widely preferred for tumor localization, the rising adoption of radiotherapy procedures is expected to support market growth.

On the basis of modality, Fiducial Markers Market is classified into CT/CBCT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiotherapy. CBCT is preferred for prostate and lung cancer indications, as it effectively detects changes in the position of cancer tumors. Thus, the rising incidences of prostate & lung cancer and the widespread use of CBCT in most developed countries for cancer diagnosis and treatment are the key factors driving the segment growth.