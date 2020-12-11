Liquid Biopsy Market – Leading Players and Growth Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global liquid biopsy market is projected to reach USD 2,047.9 million by 2022 from USD 715.7 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 23.4%. The liquid biopsy market is a consolidated market with a large number of companies offering liquid biopsy instruments and accessories. In 2016, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), and Illumina, Inc. (US) dominated the liquid biopsy market.

QIAGEN is the leading player in the liquid biopsy market in 2016. The company is a global provider of sample-to-insight solutions that aids in the transformation of biological samples into molecular insights. The company operates through its two business segments, namely, instruments and consumables & related products. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers globally, in molecular diagnostics (human healthcare), applied testing (forensics, veterinary testing, and food safety), pharma (pharma and biotech companies), and academia (life sciences research). The company operates in the liquid biopsy market through its molecular diagnostics and life science tools customer base segment.

Roche Diagnostics ranked second in the liquid biopsy market in 2016. Roche Diagnostics focuses on the discovery, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices used to screen, diagnose, and monitor therapies. The company operates in the liquid biopsy market through its molecular diagnostics segment. The company geographically operates in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Illumina ranked third in the liquid biopsy market in 2016. The company provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems and life science tools for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. The company operates in the liquid biopsy market through its spinoff company “GRAIL Inc.”

Some of the other players competing in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), Pathway Genomics Corporation (US), ANGLE plc (UK), Vortex Biosciences (US), Epic Sciences (US), Cynvenio Biosystems Inc. (US), Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. (US), MedGenome Inc. (US), Exosome Diagnostics (US), NeoGenomics, Inc. (US), Foundation Medicine, Inc. (US), Sequenom, Inc. (US) MDxHealth SA (US), and Chronix Biomedical (US).

