Dental Equipment Market Size and Share – Industry Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the dental equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.52 billion by 2021 from an estimated USD 5.93 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2016–2021). Factors such as the rapidly growing elderly population, increasing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are driving the growth of the dental equipment market.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=784

MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the dental equipment market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

• The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems are major focus areas of key players in the global market. The CAD/CAM systems market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. CAD/CAM technology helps technicians fabricate accurate shapes and sizes for dental prostheses. Dentists use CAD/CAM systems to effectively design dental prostheses in a 3D format and manufacture them with the help of milling machines. Restorations designed using these systems are considered to be more durable, close fitting, and efficient than traditional lab-fabricated ones.

DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD, GENERAL DENTAL EQUIPMENT ARE EXPECTED TO ACCOUNT FOR THE LARGEST SHARE OF THE DENTAL EQUIPMENTS MARKET.

Based on product, the dental equipment market is split into general dental equipment, dental diagnostic equipment, and dental therapeutic equipment. The general dental equipment is expected to dominate the dental equipment market during the forecast period. Improvements and enhancements in product designs have facilitated the provision of better dental care services to patients. The availability of portable and integrated solutions enables differentiation in dental practices. The growing demand for the innovative dental products is expected to propel the growth of this market segment.

EUROPE IS EXPECTED TO ACCOUNT FOR THE LARGEST SHARE OF DENTAL EQUIPMENTS MARKET DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD

Geographically, the global dental equipments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Europe holds the largest share of this market. The major factors driving the growth of the European dental equipments market include the rising geriatric population, growing governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and the high reimbursement rate in Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Request for Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=784

Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Planmeca OY (Finland), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), and Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.) held a major share of the dental equipment market. The companies majorly focused on strategies such as expansions, partnerships, and new product launches to sustain their positions in the market. Other key players in the global dental equipment market include A-dec Inc. (U.S.), AMD LASERS (U.S.), Biolase, Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), and 3M (U.S.).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com