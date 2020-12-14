Lab Mixer Market to Reach $2.1 billion by 2025 With Growing Demand in Pharma Sector

Illinois, United States, 2020-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Laboratory Mixer Market by product (Shaker (Orbital Shaker, Rocker, Roller), Magnetic Stirrer, Vortex Mixer, Overhead Stirrer, Accessories), by end user (Research Laboratory, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food Labs, Environmental Testing) – Global Forecast to 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the lab mixer market is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is the key factor driving lab mixer market growth.

Wide use of orbital shakers in all basic research activities in laboratories, academic institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the laboratory mixer market share.

The increasing focus on life science research is one of the major factors driving the demand for laboratory shakers. Most life science laboratories have multiple shakers owing to their wide applications in chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, analytical chemistry, microbiology, clinical diagnostics, and cell cultures. The most common application of shakers includes small-scale cultivation of cells in R&D and process development.

Digital Devices estimated to be the fastest-growing market

Digital devices are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the laboratory mixer market. The growth of this segment can be attributed use electronic sound transmission to operate, which makes it easier to connect these devices to a greater number of external devices. These devices are widely used by large pharmaceutical companies owing to the advantages they offer. Unlike analog devices, digital lab mixers have preprogramming functions.

North America is estimated to be the largest lab mixer market due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies. These factors are supporting growth in the field of life science research, which, in turn, has contributed to the adoption of laboratory mixers.

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest growth in the Laboratory Mixer Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific Lab Mixer Market. China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific Laboratory Mixer Industry. China’s large share and growth in the Asia Pacific market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases & need for diagnosis and the growth of its geriatric population segment.

The major players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Corning (US), Scientific Industries (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cole-Parmer (US), Avantor Performance Materials (US), IKA Works (Germany), Benchmark Scientific (US), REMI Group (India), Sarstedt (Germany), and Silverson Machines (UK).

IKA Works is one of the major players operating in the lab mixer market. The company has a wide range of product offerings. In order to maintain its market position, the company mainly focuses on product launches and expansion. In 2017, the company launched its magnetic stirrer IKA Plate (RCT Digital) and a series of overhead stirrers, MICROSTAR and MINISTAR. In addition to this, in 2016, the company expanded its branches in the UK, Poland, and the US.