Ventilation Fan Market Regional Analysis, Application Estimates & Trend Overview, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 14, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ventilation Fan Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global ventilation fan market size is projected to attain USD 3.85 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the approximated period. The major driver for this growth is the increasing demand from the commercial, residential and industrial infrastructures.

Key Players:

Crompton

Delta Electronics

Fuji Electric

Havells India

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rexnord Electronic & Control Ltd

Surya Roshni Ltd.

Systemair AB

Volution Group Plc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-ventilation-fan-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The increase in the rate of installation into kitchens, garages, bathrooms, attics and dryer rooms are some of the prime drivers for the rise in demand for the product.

The increasing number of installation of exhausts in different institutions such as schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, beauty shops, publishing houses, laundry shops, and printing shops is supplementing the growth of the market. The requirement of the ventilation fans in different operations such as welding booths, portable fume exhausters, areas were grinding and polishing booths are required, coating and plating tanks and paint spray booths are high, which in turn is expected to bolster the market growth.

E-commerce is dominating the industry because it is widely present across different digital platforms. The electronic retailers of this product (ventilation fans) have taken up different attractive strategies such as cash backs, discounts to capture the customers from different sectors through the estimated period.

Raw Material Outlook:

Metal

Plastic

Deployment Outlook:

Wall-mounted

Ceiling-mounted

Application Outlook:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is set to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia are evolving into manufacturing centers, because of the easily accessible human labor, and increasing demand from consumers’ side. Further, government has mandated the safety features that include installation of safety equipment including ventilation fans. For instance, the Hygienic Standards for Industrial Enterprise Designing by the Ministry of Health implemented the code TJ36-1979 focuses on the dust standards in relation to different manufacturing processes. In the same way, the Chinese Ministry of Construction and the China State Quality Supervision-Inspection-Quarantine Administration implemented a code GB 50325-2001 also focuses on the maintenance of air quality inside the houses in domestic buildings.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark