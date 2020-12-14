Bluetooth Headphones Market Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Application Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 14, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bluetooth Headphones Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global bluetooth headphones market size is projected to touch USD 17.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. Introduction of advance features such as 3D sound experience, on-board storage, gesture recognition and noise cancellation is attributing to the market growth.

Key Players:

Apple

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Bose Corporation

Samsung

Sony Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Plantronics

Audio-Technica.

Skullcandy

Growth Drivers:

Growing digital transformation has led to a rise in adoption of smart home devices. Incorporation of wireless headsets with smart devices is expected to fuel market growth. Further, increasing trend of experiencing different music genre among consumers, especially millennials is also positively driving the market growth. Additionally, wireless headsets can be equipped with digital hearing aid devices, thereby, further increasing the adoption of Bluetooth headphones.

Among different products categories, the in-ear headset was the leading segment with 46.9% of the market share in 2018. Features such as biometric sensors, increased talk time, hand-free calling and enhanced sound quality are bolstering the demand for this segment. On the other hand, the over-ear segment is likely to register the significant growth rate owing to its growing demand among fitness enthusiasts and athletes.

Product Outlook:

Over Ear

In Ear

On Ear

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Exclusive Store

Multi-branded Store

Online Retail

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2018 occupying a share of 34%. Owing to the rising disposable income, consumer spending on consumer electronics has increased considerably. Further, consumers require headsets that they can use on the go. Additionally, the increasing popularity of jack-less smartphones has positively influenced the bluetooth headphones market growth.

On the other hand, North America is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast years. Growing demand for wireless headsets from fitness enthusiasts in countries, such as the United States and Canada is the major factor driving regional growth. Additionally, increasing e-commerce penetration in the region has attracted millennials consumers, which, in turn, strengthen the regional market growth.

