Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Competitive Rivalry, Consumer Trends & Preferences Study, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 14, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global hospital information systems (HIS) market is expected to be valued at USD 39.7 billion by 2025. Hospital information system market demand is expected to be high over the forecast period on account of increasing patient traffic. The need to integrate data of a single patient from all the departments in a hospital is anticipated to propel the overall industry growth.

Key Players:

Carestream Health

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM)

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hospital-information-systems-his-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The increase in patient flow is the major factor driving the overall market. Increasing disease incidence has created the need to establish a sophisticated data base for patient tracking. A patient undergoes multiple therapies, treatments, and diagnosis. A Physician needs to collate all the information for further diagnosis. This need drives the demand for information system with integration of multiple wings within an organization. Such systems also help physicians to track patients past history.

Accounting is another factor which propels the demand for hospital information system. Bills from various departments are consolidated into one and therefore leading to customer satisfaction. Medical institutions have been able to process the overall cash flows at a centralized level with precision and without any delays. Such centralized cash flow management reduces the possibilities of fraud and financial data fabrication. HIS has helped to fasten the administrative process with high accuracy which includes placing orders, bookings and payment. Moreover, these applications have significantly contributed to increase overall accuracy, response time and efficiency which in turn is expected to drive its demand over the forecast period.

Rise in medical informatics is expected to propel the growth of overall industry. Data collected through these application suites is used to study the recent trends and patient behavior. This source of data provides meaningful insights for capacity planning. Hospitals tend to use this information for their expansion programs and demand forecasting.

Delivery Mode Outlook:

Cloud-Based Technology

On-Premises Installation

Web-Based Technology

Component Outlook:

Software

Hardware

Services

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to observe highest demand in the global industry on account of the well-developed healthcare sector and implementation of advanced IT infrastructure. Similarly, Western Europe is expected to show a substantial demand over the forecast period on account of increasing emphasis by the regional government on healthcare facilities coupled with the stringent regulatory framework. Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to observe significant growth on account of the increasing government initiatives to establish proper healthcare infrastructure in developing economies including China, India, Japan and UAE.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark