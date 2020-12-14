Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pumps, Ventilators, & Patient Monitors) – Competitive Analysis & Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The critical care equipment for asia & north africa market is expected to reach $2.61 billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

High Replacement Rates

Increased Private Sector Investments and Expansions

Development of Multi-Parameter Monitors

Huge Patient Base in India

Rising Development of Home-Use and Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the global North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market is classified into Asia (excluding India), India, and the Middle East and North Africa. The critical care equipment market is estimated to be dominated by Asia. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring, high adoption rate of technologically advanced critical care devices, and increasing patient population base are contributing to the large share of the Asian critical care equipment market.

The Indian Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Factors such as growing government support, increasing private sector investment, rising geriatric population, growing incidence and prevalence of respiratory and chronic diseases, and developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care equipment market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of products, the asia critical care equipment market is divided into three segments, namely, patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps. The patient monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to the increasing patient population base and the high adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by big hospitals and clinics in the emerging nations.

The ventilators market segment is further categorized on the basis of products into adult ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of ICU patients in India, growing use of home care ventilation devices, and increasing prevalence of respiratory devices are key factors driving the market for adult ventilators in the emerging nations. Whereas, increasing incidence of pre-term births in emerging nations is a key factor driving the adoption of neonatal ventilators in these regions. However, shortage of ICU beds and high adoption of refurbished products are shrinking the revenue growth of this market.