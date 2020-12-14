Medical Device Reprocessing Market is Expecting Major Tech Revolution in Near Future

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Major factors driving the growth of this market include growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, rising demand for biosimilars and vaccination, advantages of drug delivery technology, increasing demand for self-injection devices.

The global medical device reprocessing market is projected to reach USD 1,754.0 Million by 2022 from USD 823.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.3%.

Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Product (Reprocessed Device (Catheter, Endoscope, Laparoscopic Instruments, Biopsy, Pulse Oximeter), Service), Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic, Anesthesia).

The medical device reprocessing includes cleaning, disinfection, inspection, sterilization, and repackaging of used medical devices for its reuse to diagnose and treat multiple patients.

The report analyzes the market by product & service, type of medical device, application, and region. On the basis of product & service, the reprocessing support and services segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the increased adoption of third-party reprocessing services over in-house reprocessing services by hospitals, clinics, surgical centers, clinical pathologies, and other healthcare organizations.

Based on type of medical device, the catheters segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased utilization of reprocessed cardiac catheters, electrophysiology catheters, and diagnostic catheters in recent years.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Medical Device Reprocessing Market

Geographically, the global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America dominated the market, and this is primarily attributed to its well-established healthcare industry, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing volume of surgical procedures.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

In 2016, Stryker Corporation (U.S.) and Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) dominated the global medical device reprocessing market. Some of the other players competing in this market are Vanguard AG (Germany), Medline ReNewal (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), SteriPro Canada, Inc. (Canada), Pioneer Medical Devices AG (Germany), Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), HYGIA Health Services, Inc. (U.S.), ReNu Medical, Inc. (U.S.), SureTek Medical (U.S.), and Centurion Medical Products Corporation (U.S.).