Market Research on Automatic Polarimeter Market 2018 and Analysis to 2026

A polarimeter is a chemical instrument used to determine the optical activity of a substance. Certain substances are optically active and rotate polarized light when passed through them. The angle by which polarized light rotates is known as the angle of rotation or observed angle.



Leveraging the principle, industries use polarimeters to ascertain the identity, quality, and concentration of substances in mixtures. Additionally, the observed angle can also be used in predicting the outcome of conversions and reactions. Owing to its functionality, polarimeters are used in an assortment of industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture.



With the demand for automatic polarimeters in aerosol detection for environmental protection and weather forecasting on the rise, researchers at the Netherlands Space Institute developed a multi-angle polarimeter for monitoring the concentration of aerosols in the air and predicting their impact on the cooling or heating of the earth. Additionally, the high-performance polarimeter can potentially be used in combination with satellites to streamline measurement of greenhouse gases and changes in ocean color.

Automatic polarimeters are finding increasing usage in diagnostics and a recent development complementing the pervasive trend was the release of a hand-held tool produced by Dermapol which leverages polarization of light by tissues in the identification of melanoma skin cancer and other types of cancerous tumors on the skin.



Banking on the burgeoning demand for automatic polarimeters in the chemical industry, Xylem launched two new products namely ADP610-HCL polarimeter and the ADP663 polarimeter to cater to the needs of the devices in harsh chemical environments.

Some of the leading players operating in the automatic polarimeter market include Kruess, Rudolph Research Analytical, Bellingham + Stanley (Xylem), Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO, JASCO, DigiPol Technologies, Hanon Instruments, Bante Instruments, Ningbo Biocotek Scientific Instrument Co., Limited, Star Laboratories, Schmidt + Haensch GmbH & Co., and Azzota Corporation.