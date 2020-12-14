Neurodiagnostics Market Size, Share and Trends – Analysis Report 2024

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to the research report neurodiagnostics market is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2024 from USD 5.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The demand for neurodiagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders & diseases, technological advancements, growing patient emphasis on effective & early disease diagnosis, the growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, and the use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics. These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Neurodiagnostic Market, by region, in 2018, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as the high adoption of innovative neurodiagnostic devices among medical professionals, and full availability of advanced neurodiagnostic devices.

In this report, the Neurodiagnostic Market has been segmented based on product, condition, end-user, and region.

•Based on the product, the Neurodiagnostic Market is segmented into diagnostic imaging systems, clinical diagnostic instruments, and reagents and consumables. The diagnostic imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the Neurodiagnostic Market in 2018.

•The Neurodiagnostic Market, by condition, is segmented into neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, stroke, headache disorders, sleep disorders, and other conditions. In 2019, the neurodegenerative diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Neurodiagnostic Market.

• Based on end-user, the Neurodiagnostic Market is segmented into hospitals & surgical centres, diagnostic laboratories & imaging centres, neurology centres, ambulatory care centres (ACCs), and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2018, hospitals & surgical centres accounted for the largest share of the Neurodiagnostic Market.

Some of the prominent players in the Neurodiagnostics market include GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Mitsar Co., Ltd. (Russia), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), ANT Neuro (Netherlands), Fonar Corporation (US), Fujirebio (Japan), DRG Instruments GmbH (Germany), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Motion Lab Systems, Inc. (US), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (US), ELMIKO MEDICAL Sp. Z o.o. (Poland) and Ridge Diagnostics (US).

