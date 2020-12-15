Abc Home Service Inc Announces Holiday Special Air Duct Cleaning Offer For Healthier Air!

San Diego, CA , USA, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

This Christmas, ABC Home Services, Inc, a leading San Diego County residential and commercial cleaning service provider, has become your Santa to listen to your cleaning wishes. ABC Home Services, Inc is currently offering special holiday cleaning packages for the upcoming Christmas festival & looking to bring a smile on the faces of their loyal customers. The Christmas package offers are already started & available until 31st December 2020.

If this Christmas you are planning a party at your home & expecting guests, ABC Home Services, Inc has a must grab offer for your HVAC system seasonal maintenance. When your home is full of friends and family, having a clean breath, fresh & the healthy air environment is essential, there comes in professional Christmas air duct & dryer vent cleaning services.

This lucrative air duct cleaning holiday special package starts at $ 299 which includes cleaning service of one HVAC unit up to unlimited supply vents and return vents. Expertly trained and experienced technicians will do a survey for damages, proper connection, and conditions of the duct before going ahead with the cleaning process. We are offering three different options to provide an array of HVAC maintenance services.

Silver Package – $ 299

Gold Package – $ 499

Platinum Package -$ 599

The offer also includes one return vent deep cleaning with specialise hand brushes, single furnace cleaning with high air pressure and sanitation treatment. An additional charge of $40 for each supply vent and $65 for return vent will apply. Additionally, we also provide a full range of services including installations, seasonal maintenance, and emergency services to ensure that both residential and commercial customers are comfortable year-round.

Being a trusted name in the San Diego County’s residential & commercial cleaning community, We provide unparalleled cleaning services for air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, carpet cleaning, HVAC services & attic insulation to clean your home or business environment, improve air quality, and reduce energy costs. Known for providing timely, courteous, and quick green technology services with the most advanced equipment and recent cleaning methods.

Christmas comes only once a year, so let ABC Home Services, Inc help you make a healthier & livelier atmosphere this festive season. To get more details about the offer, call us at 619-599-8223 or you can also visit our website page at https://abchomeservicesinc.com/.