Adding Innovation in the Ndis Services: Zedcare Ability Services

Castle Hill, NSW, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — ZedCare Ability Services Pty Ltd is a disability support services provider based in Castle Hill, NSW.

ZedCare Ability Services is motivated to deliver the best and reliable support to others with compassion and care. We understand the desires and necessities of our participants and promise to be there for them when they need us the most. Our goal is to make a real difference and provide an empathetic heart and voice for those who are excluded and discriminated against because of their disabilities.

We have always felt that the disability care available was never flexible enough to cater towards our needs, especially in regards to the ways in which we were unable to facilitate care towards my elderly parents in their last years. I always felt that more could be done in order to create inclusion and a true difference. This encounter was the driving force behind my passion in creating ZedCare Ability services Pty Ltd.

ZedCare Ability Services Pty Ltd is an NDIS provider(applied for NDIS registration), allowing participants to exercise choice and control. ZedCare Ability Services Pty Ltd focuses on offering special services tailor-made to meet the needs of the individual, with locally delivered help and support. We love what we do and we are committed to delivering the highest possible care to every single participant. Our services are available from as little as two hours per month, to 24 hours a day seven days a week.

OUR PLANNING & PURPOSE:

ZedCare Ability Services Pty Ltd is motivated to deliver the best and most reliable support to our participants. We, the employees of ZedCare Ability Services believe in looking after our participants with passion, care, integrity and efficiency.

In delivering that best care to our participants our most initial and important task is to create a platform where participants should be given full opportunity to define their complete requirements in receiving support & help. This would be only achievable if we reach out to them with our full opportunities and help. For this purpose, a network should be created through digital media and also by face to face meetings with our participants or their guardians. A user-friendly website showcasing our services and support categories must be created in order to make it visually understandable for them and obviously hard copies of brochures/information packs as well. Moreover, our website should ideally be in different languages for the participants of diverse backgrounds. Similarly, hard copies of information booklet should in simple words to be fully comprehended by everyone.

We aim to provide care with compassion to our participants which would only be achieved when their needs would be addressed precisely. The Participants can only accomplish their potential capabilities if they would be fully understood by our health care workers. Therefore, we need to hire not only experienced carers but also who are devoted to help others and commit themselves to bring positive changes in our participants lives. They should also be from diverse backgrounds for a better understanding of our bilingual participants.

Obstacles; to operate a business with compassion and responsibility we need to follow our governance and management policies & procedures. ZedCare Ability Services Pty. Ltd could face the challenge of building a team of appropriately trained people with clearly defined roles and responsibility to assist the participants with compassion and care. Appropriate software programs and various applications would be required to run the organisation without any complexities. Funding is another obstacle in having adequate and enough budget to conduct its activities.

Opportunities; having access to the network of NDIS, meeting with people from different backgrounds with their special needs, gaining the knowledge of knowing people with disabilities and how could they be helped to overcome their obstacles. We will learn from our experiences, training and would learn to run business successfully by making enough revenues to cover our expenses.

To achieve our goal, we would need at least one to two years’ time.

Our Aim for The Strategic and Operation Plan

Our Aim for Strategic/Operational plan is set up a business that would run successfully. It would include set up of client & staff management system, book keeping, marketing & growth and sustainable revenue model all running expenses can be covered. Our Goal is to have at least 30-50 participants within next 6 months of time.

ZedCare Ability Services Pty Ltd also aim to build SDA and SIL as part of our Strategic plan. Also aiming to support special sporting events in our outreach community goal.

ZedCare Ability Services

16 Eric Cooper Drive, Castle Hill

Sydney, NSW, Australia

Ph: 1300 933 013

Web: https://www.zedcare.com.au