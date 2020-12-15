Long Island Home Inspection Company Announces Newly Launched Website

Long Island, NY, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Premier Home Inspection Group proudly announces its Newly Launched Website, which features a clean interface, 24/7 online scheduling, and a detailed list of their services. Also, they provide sample reports, intuitive navigation to optimize their information, and insightful home inspection videos to prove expertise.

Since its beginning in 2007, Premier Home Inspection Group has proven Excellence and Professionalism as they serve their buyers, sellers, homeowners, and agents throughout Long Island, NY. They perform home inspections in Long Island, Suffolk County, Nassau County, 5-Boros: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island as well as all of Westchester County.

One major standout of the new website is its 24/7 online scheduler. Clients and agents can now book their home inspection in real-time and have their scheduled time and day in a click. The new website has improved access to key client information, including a comprehensive sample inspection report, customer reviews, and video content.

Their licensed Long Island home inspectors perform inspection services 7-days a week. The team performs 2 inspections per day so as to give each client and the inspection their undivided time. This demonstrates the team’s passion for providing quality service for every inspection they perform. Comprehensive and easy-to-read inspection reports with photographs are delivered within 24-hours of the completed inspection.

According to Robert Cicero, Owner and Lead Inspector, “When you choose Premier Home Inspection Group, you’re working with a confident home inspection team that will enthusiastically and willingly put their money where their mouth is. That’s how confident we are in making sure your needs are being met, and you’re purchasing a home that you know everything about…We’ll spend three to four hours thoroughly evaluating every facet of your property. From the roof to the foundation and every nook and cranny in between, we’ll make sure to you fully understand the scope of your inspection and the findings.”

If you or someone you know is looking for a Long Island area home inspection team that provides comprehensive and professional home inspections, Premier Home Inspection Group is just a phone call away.

Premier Home Inspection Group is Owned and Operated by Licensed Home Inspector and FHA HUD Consultant Robert J. Cicero.

