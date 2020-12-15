Resulticks & Merkle Sokrati ink Strategic Partnership

Mumbai, India, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Resulticks, the global next-generation real-time marketing conversation cloud platform, and Merkle Sokrati, India’s leading data-driven performance marketing agency from the house of Dentsu international, have entered into a strategic partnership agreement.

As part of the partnership, Resulticks and Merkle Sokrati will empower brands to deliver smart/cost efficient digital-led topline growth through sharp-targeted data-driven communications using Resulticks’ award-winning, AI-powered big data cloud solution.

Commenting on the partnership, Mani Gopalaratnam, CEO and CTO, Resulticks says, “We are delighted to partner with Merkle Sokrati, one of the leading performance marketing agencies in India. Indian brands are evolving digitally at a rapid pace and they need the right MarTech platform that can offer seamless customer experiences and foster brand loyalty. Through this partnership, we hope to demonstrate significant ROI upsides for brands by empowering them to realise the full potential of a cloud and/or hybrid-based marketing solution, enabling them to deliver campaigns that are attributable and eventually contribute to efficient top-line business growth.”

Merkle Sokrati can now empower its client base through Resulticks. This will help brands realise their omnichannel customer engagement strategy across multiple dimensions that include real-time communications, contextual conversations as well as personalisation. Merkle Sokrati’s digital marketing capabilities, combined with Resulticks’ robust marketing and automation competencies, is a potent combination for delivering digital transformation for customer-centric brands looking to elevate their customer engagement game.

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati says, “We are indeed excited to partner with Resulticks – a platform that has, in many ways, redefined what a good MarTech platform should be. Given that the DNA of Resulticks is in digital marketing practices with rich experiences in delivering business outcomes, they best understand the nuances of challenges faced by digital marketers in realising their goals of efficient business growth – and this is very evident in the product they have built ground-up. This, combined with our strength in data-driven performance marketing services, will enhance our ability to deliver even better outcomes for our clients.”

About Resulticks

Resulticks was founded in 2014 by the co-founders of Interakt Digital, a highly successful digital marketing services company based out of Singapore. With experiences gained from delivering favourable business outcomes for several global brands, Resulticks was conceived as a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud solution built from the ground up to deliver efficient topline growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world’s first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide segment, target, communicate, acquire, and retain customers. Resulticks is headquartered in Singapore with a strong presence in India, SEA and North America. For more information, please log on to www.resulticks.com

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,600+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the company joined Dentsu. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com

For further queries, please contact

Sakthi Prasanna

Resulticks Digitals India Private Limited

Chennai

Mob: +91 98842 77251

Email: s.sakthi1x@resulticksmail.com

Umang Sejpal

Corporate Marketing

Merkle Sokrati

Mumbai

Mob: +91 72769 46620

Email: umang.sejpal@sokrati.com