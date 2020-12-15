GEC Cabinet Depot Announces Free Design Consultation to Complement Your Kitchen Interior

GEC Cabinet Depot

Street – 1500 Washington Ave n

City -Minneapolis

State – Minnesota

Zip Code – MN 55411

Country – United States of America

Telephone – (612) 877-6999

Website – https://www.geccabinetdepot.com

Email – contact@geccabinetdepot.com



Minnesota, United States, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re fascinated by white color and want to implement that in your kitchen, white shaker cabinets would be an ideal option. Such cabinets give even the most boring kitchen a rejuvenating new look. If you’re from Minneapolis, GEC Cabinet Depot could be the right abode for you. All the kitchen cabinets in-stock are available at wholesale prices. No minimum spending is needed. Moreover, recently they have started offering free design consultations to their customers. if you’re interested, give them a call and book your appointment. They can help to design your kitchen as per your customization but on a budget.

We talked to Said Steve Farkas, the Manager of GEC Cabinet Depot. He said, “We’re all about providing our customers with the best kitchen and bathroom renovation solutions. We guarantee to combine best-quality products with proper design and state-of-the-art craftsmanship. All the in-stock items are available at wholesale rates. He also said, “We ship our products nationwide. We offer a free computerized design if customers want. GEC Cabinet Depot always encourages new customers by providing discounts on vintage kitchen cabinets as well as other signature varieties”.

Why GEC Cabinet Depot

Bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets are available at the best price at GEC Cabinet Depot. Their collection of cabinets and rates are almost unbeatable. Let’s have a look at why you can choose them:

Wholesale price guaranteed

Design consultation free of cost

Computerized designs

Guaranteed 100% customer satisfaction

A huge warehouse in central Minneapolis

A rare range of bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets

Superior quality products

Unique craftsmanship

Online consultation and booking

Polite executives

About the company

GEC Cabinet Depot is a popular name in Minneapolis, MN area for offering easy kitchen and bathroom décor solutions. The company offers its products at wholesale prices, unlike its competitors. They also offer free design consultation to help customers customize their needs. The store undertakes kitchen remodeling projects as well.

