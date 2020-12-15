GEC Cabinet Depot Announces Free Design Consultation to Complement Your Kitchen Interior

Posted on 2020-12-15 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

vintage kitchen cabinets

GEC Cabinet Depot
Street – 1500 Washington Ave n
City -Minneapolis
State – Minnesota
Zip Code – MN 55411
Country – United States of America
Telephone – (612) 877-6999
Website – https://www.geccabinetdepot.com
Email – contact@geccabinetdepot.com


Minnesota, United States, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re fascinated by white color and want to implement that in your kitchen, white shaker cabinets would be an ideal option. Such cabinets give even the most boring kitchen a rejuvenating new look. If you’re from Minneapolis, GEC Cabinet Depot could be the right abode for you. All the kitchen cabinets in-stock are available at wholesale prices. No minimum spending is needed. Moreover, recently they have started offering free design consultations to their customers. if you’re interested, give them a call and book your appointment. They can help to design your kitchen as per your customization but on a budget.

We talked to Said Steve Farkas, the Manager of GEC Cabinet Depot. He said, “We’re all about providing our customers with the best kitchen and bathroom renovation solutions. We guarantee to combine best-quality products with proper design and state-of-the-art craftsmanship. All the in-stock items are available at wholesale rates. He also said, “We ship our products nationwide. We offer a free computerized design if customers want. GEC Cabinet Depot always encourages new customers by providing discounts on vintage kitchen cabinets as well as other signature varieties”.

Why GEC Cabinet Depot

Bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets are available at the best price at GEC Cabinet Depot. Their collection of cabinets and rates are almost unbeatable. Let’s have a look at why you can choose them:

  • Wholesale price guaranteed
  • Design consultation free of cost
  • Computerized designs
  • Guaranteed 100% customer satisfaction
  • A huge warehouse in central Minneapolis
  • A rare range of bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets
  • Superior quality products
  • Unique craftsmanship
  • Online consultation and booking
  • Polite executives

About the company

GEC Cabinet Depot is a popular name in Minneapolis, MN area for offering easy kitchen and bathroom décor solutions. The company offers its products at wholesale prices, unlike its competitors. They also offer free design consultation to help customers customize their needs. The store undertakes kitchen remodeling projects as well.

END
###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!