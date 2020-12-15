Abhishek Prakash to head NewDay India, the Indian subsidiary of NewDay USA

New Delhi, India, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — NewDay USA, one of USA’s leading VA mortgage players today announced the hiring of Abhishek Prakash as CEO of its Indian subsidiary, NewDay India, headquartered in Hyderabad. Established in 2019, NewDay India is a key software development and support partner to NewDay USA enabling automation of its mortgage operations. NewDay USA is dedicated to making homeownership possible for all of United states’ servicemen and women, veterans and their families.

An MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, as a Palmer Scholar (top 5% of the class) with majors in Operations and Finance, Abhishek Prakash graduated as a silver medalist from IIT Kharagpur. He most recently was the Software Operations Manager for WesternGeco (a Schlumberger company), the world’s leading oil field solutions provider and an S&P 100 firm. Abhishek was responsible for building and managing software operations for all of the company’s North American clients, and has managed employees from over 40 countries. He also has extensive experience in leading operations across six continents.

In his comments, Rob Posner, Founder and CEO, NewDay USA, said, “Abhishek’s experience in operations, strategy, business development and building teams over 13 years at Schlumberger will be a valuable addition to NewDay. As CEO of NewDay India, he will play an important role in the growth of both NewDay USA and NewDay India.”

On his new role, Abhishek Prakash, CEO, NewDay India, said, “It’s a privilege for me to join the NewDay India team. NewDay India, like NewDay USA, offers all its team members the opportunity to serve service members and veterans. Am proud to join a company that truly invests in the careers of its employees.”

About NewDay USA: NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active service members, veterans, and their families achieve homeownership and a financial plan for their future. The company was named the Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional and is a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/ servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. It’s also the philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness and has been a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism plays a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a private investment group focused on financial services. To know more, do visit www.newdayusa.com.

For editorial queries only contact:

Shaifali Rawat – shaifali@prhub.com/+91 8588977924.