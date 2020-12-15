Rising Awareness about Environmental Pollution to Drive Environmental Testing Market Growth

The global environmental testing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%.

The growing demand for testing and certification among industries is expected to drive the market. The North American segment is poised to dominate the market due to its technical adaptability and presence of major players in the area, whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the larger demand of the services due to more stringent laws in the region.

Increase in industrialization in regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa has increased awareness among the people regarding environmental pollution and degradation. This has resulted in the implementation of numerous environmental protection acts, which are the key opportunity for the environmental testing market. Because of the increase in pollution and environmental contamination, several amendments and new environmental safety standards are expected to be set up mainly in the developing economies such as Asia Pacific regions in the next five years. The progressive development of new testing methods for testing samples of contaminants such as pesticide residues, heavy metals, and organic chemicals is expected to play an important role in promoting the growth of the market.

Key Market Players:

include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Asure Quality (New Zealand), Merieux (US), Microbac (US), R J Hill Laboratories (New Zealand) ,Symbio (Australia), Alex Stewart (UK), EMSL Analytical Services (US), Hydrologic Associates (US), Environmental Testing, Inc. (US), Alpha analytical (US ), Advanced Environmental Testing (US ), American Environmental Testing Lab (US), Pace Analytical (US) , and AnaLabs (US).