Men’s Wear Market SWOT Analysis, Distribution Channel Estimates & Key Players, 2025

The global Men’s Wear Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global men’s wear market size is projected to touch USD 741.2 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to growing preferences for style and personal grooming along with rising social-media campaigns to maintain casual and formal styles among adults.

Key Players:

Adidas Group

Calvin Klein

Raymond Group

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Guccio Gucci S.p.A

HUGO BOSS

LACOSTE

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

Nike

RALPH LAUREN MEDIA LLC

Tommy Hilfiger, LLC.

Growth Drivers:

The increasing penetration of e-commerce retails such as Amazon, Myntra, eBay and Mr. Voonik have become a popular shopping mode for customers resulting in growing sales of various fashionable men’s wear products.

The men’s fashion is influenced by various fashion shows conducted worldwide across London, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Barcelona and New York has made a profound impact on the latest trends and garnished men’s fashion. Moreover, fashion magazines such as Fantastic Men, Nylon Guys and Men’s Vogue featuring famous celebrities and their clothing styles have also supported the growth of men’s fashion.

Product Outlook:

Clothing/Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

The clothing/apparel led the market by occupying 44.7% of the market share, in 2018. This product consists of various categories such as sportswear, ethnic wear, innerwear, upper wear, sleepwear and lower wear. The upper wear category includes coats, vests, t-shirts, jumpers, hoodies, jerseys, pullovers, jackets, cardigans, polos, shirts and thermals.

Lower wear consists of shorts, tights, cargos, jeans, trousers, and three-fourths. The growing concerns for health among the working population and increasing use of sportswear among adults is projected to supplement the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of advanced protective apparel made up of polyester materials with Spandex composed in it is anticipated to further boost the product demand.

The accessories division is projected to grow fastest in the coming years. Millennials are the major customers for luxury and premium products offered by leading brands like Armani. Various geopolitical crises and economic up heals have affected the market for premium bags, purses watches and belts. To keep up with the trend, men are ready to purchase high-quality and branded products thereby, accelerating the growth of the accessories market.

Regional Insights:

North America led the market, in 2018 owing to customers having a high per capita income than other regions. Further, there is high competition among several key players such as Calvin Klein, Hollister, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger in the U.S. This has resulted in creating a competitive global market in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the growing operations of various online and offline players in the women’s wear market.

