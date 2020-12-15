Amines Market Leading Companies, Product Estimates and Business Strategies, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 15, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Amines Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global amines market size was estimated at USD 14.4 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.3 billion by 2025. Amines market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing application scope in personal care products, crop protection, paint & coatings, surfactants and water treatment.

Key Players:

Arkema S.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Taminco Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/amines-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rising need for yield improvement among farmers coupled with growing agricultural industry demand for fertilizers is projected to fuel the market growth over the next eight years. India and China are anticipated to act as important countries to drive the growth primarily due to the rising end user industry demand for amines as a raw material in manufacturing azo dyes and as an ingredient for making drugs in pharmaceutical industry.

Amine growing demand for gas treatment to remove hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and carbon dioxide (CO2) from refinery process streams is also expected to bolster the market growth by 2024. Furthermore, improving infrastructure growth in BRICS countries, and rising demand for heavy duty laundry liquids are anticipated to propel the market demand over the forecast period. In addition, increasing cosmetic products demand in developing markets of India and China coupled with growing personal care industry in Germany is likely to boost the amines market over the next eight years.

Product Outlook:

Ethanolamine

Fatty Amines

Alkylamines

Application Outlook:

Crop Protection

Surfactants

Water treatment

Personal care

Gas Treatment

Crop protection is the key amine application in the agricultural industry that is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The market also has various applications in pharmaceutical industry in making medicines.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to growing demand from agricultural industry, rising economic development, and increasing R&D endeavors in producing quality amines. India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia are anticipated to account for major market share in the region primarily due to growing government initiatives for sustainable development. North America and Europe are expected to see considerable growth over the next eight years owing to growing demand for amines in end-use industries and rising awareness of its varied applications. Particularly the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are projected to account for highest growth in the region primarily due to growing of personal care and healthcare products.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark