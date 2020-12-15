Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market worth $5.40 billion by 2027

CITY, Country, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 5.40 billion by 2027 from USD 2.11 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Factors such as the growing incidence of diabetes and the availability of reimbursement for these devices in many developed countries are driving the growth of this market.

Conventional NPWT devices are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

By product type, the NPWT devices market is further segmented into conventional NWPT devices, single-use NPWT devices, and accessories. The conventional NWPT devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. This segment is driven by the ability of conventional NPWT systems to manage severe wound exudates.

Surgical and traumatic wounds account for the largest share of the market in 2018

By wound type, this market is classified into surgical and traumatic wounds, ulcers, and burns. Surgical and traumatic wounds are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018 due to the growing prevalence of such wounds and an increase in spending on chronic and surgical wounds.

Hospitals are expected to dominate the NPWT devices end-user market in 2018

By end user, the NPWT devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NPWT devices market. This large share can be attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals. The rising need for wound care services and increasing need of advance wound management for treating complex wounds, such as high-grade diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and surgical wounds among the rapidly growing geriatric population are some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for NPWT devices in hospitals.

North America to command the largest share of the NPWT devices market in 2018

By region, the NPWT devices market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the NPWT devices market in 2018. The dominant share ofthis market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetes and the growing geriatric population. In addition to this, favorable reimbursement scenario is expected to increase the adoption of NPWT devices in this regional segment Some of the major players in Acelity (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Cardinal Health (US), ConvaTec (UK), and DeRoyal (US), Lohmann & Rauscher (German), Talley Group (UK), Medela (Switzerland), and Genadyne (US) amongst others.

