Best HR Software – Key Application and Recent Developments – By 360Quadrants

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Human Resource Software is trending in market. Many organizations are getting it implemented for easing the process of human resource operations. Best HR Software enables organizations to manage employee data along with their attendance, payroll management efficiently. HR personnel has responsibilities of many tasks which need to manage lot of documents. With the help of this software organizations can optimize these tasks and reduce manual work.

Trends in Human Resource Software 2020;

Looking at the impact that Human Resource Software has created on business, the growth in this market is predictable. Organizations need daily technical advancements in such software which will help them to automate many of its tasks and reduce manual work by boosting its productivity. Let’s see few trends in Human Resource Software:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in HR software

Virtual Workspace Technology

People Analytics

Real-time Feedbacks

Suggested Read: https://blog.360quadrants.com/2020/human-resource-software/

360QUADRANTS SCORING APPROACH:

Some of the finest software vendors offering the top Human Resource Software were rated by experts in the Human Resources space, with the help of a scoring methodology developed by 360Quadrants. All of these top Human Resource Software vendors were evaluated based on the 100+ parameters which were collected from their product offerings, business strategies, and responses from buyers and industry experts. All of the critical parameters and responses from buyers and industry experts were carefully assessed, after which a closing score was assigned to all the HR software vendors on the evaluation list. Finally, each software vendor was placed on a relative position on the 360Quadrant.

What are the key HR software applications?

Talent Attraction – Attracting a prospective hire is the major need in the recruitment process. Attracting the candidate and directing the traffic towards a company’s hiring page is one place where the major purpose of the HR software. Many professional and job-searching sites such as LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Indeed also engage machine learning techniques to offers relevant job suggestions to their users. Using the data gathered from a candidate’s activity such as posts, search data, clicks, list of networks, and other such standards, the software helps recruiters by allowing attraction and diversion of talent to companies.

Screening Numerous Resumes – The recruitment division of any HR business unit is loaded with the task of skimming, screening, and sorting numerous resumes collected from applicants. The current Applicant tracking systems (ATS) has already played a huge role in minimizing the load by allowing electronic engagement in the process. The easy transfer of data from one platform to the other, and collaboration amongst many companies and job boards with this software have taken everybody light years forward in the journey.

However, being criteria-based, these systems are restricted by their absence of impulsive elasticity that the addition of HR software loaded with AI can do away with. With the capability to learn, every appointment cycle helps the system build a better resume-matching capacity.

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, Toronto based Ceridian acquired Singapore based Excelity Global Solutions, a human capital management service provider.

In February 2019, Ultimate Software, which creates cloud-based human resources management software was acquired by Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners for $11 Bn.

In December 2019, Stone Point Capital acquired a majority stake in PrismHR.

Read a Press Release on “Best HR Software of 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360quadrants” – https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/best-hr-software-of-2020-latest-quadrant-ranking-released-by-360quadrants