Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Benefits of Renal Transplants over Dialysis

This report studies the dialysis products and services market in emerging nationsover the forecast period of 2015 to 2020. The Asia and North Africa Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated at USD 23.1 Billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 35.9 Billion by 2020.

The rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), diabetes, and hypertension is stimulating the demand for dialysis treatment in the emerging nations. Furthermore, low preference of patients for kidney transplantation, technological advancements, and substantial government healthcare expenditure on the treatment of ESRD are adding to the growth prospects of dialysis products and services market in the emerging nations.

However, factors such as limited reimbursement for dialysis in developing countries, high cost of dialysis treatment, lack of awareness about kidney diseases & treatment procedures among patients, and reuse of hemodialysis supplies are restraining the growth of this market. The evolution of new dialysis modalities, growth opportunities in emerging markets, increasing number of dialysis centers, and growing adoption of home dialysis treatment offer significant growth opportunities for players in the dialysis market.

The hemodialysis market is segmented into products and services.

Hemodialysis products include hemodialysis machines and hemodialysis consumables/supplies, whereas hemodialysis services are classified into in-center services and home services. The peritoneal dialysis market, segmented into products and services, includes peritoneal dialysis machines, concentrates/dialysates, catheters, transfer sets, and other consumables such as tubing sets, drain bags, disconnect caps, bag connections, catheter stabilizing devices, and ports.

The market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period (2015-2020).

On the basis of region, the Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis market in emerging nations is segmented into India, Asia (excluding India), and the MENA region. The market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period (2015-2020). This high growth is predominantly driven by the growing number of dialysis centers, low preference for kidney transplantation, rising awareness about renal diseases, development of low-cost products, and increasing focus of dialysis firms on the Asian market. The Indian dialysis market is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing patient base, government focus on providing low-cost dialysis treatment and promoting the indigenous manufacturing of dialysis products, and the growing adoption of home dialysis treatment in the country.

Leading Companies

The major players in the dialysis market in emerging nationsinclude Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan).