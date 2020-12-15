Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market: Increasing Prevalence of Animal Diseases

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market by Type (Large Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps), End User (Private Hospitals, Private Clinics, Teaching Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2021″, The U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 35.4 Million by 2021.

Growth in this market is majorly attributed to factors such as increasing demand for pet insurance and rising animal healthcare expenditure, growing demand for animal-derived food products, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels. In addition, the increasing companion animal population is further expected to drive the growth of this market.

However, increasing pet care costs may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period. Growing adoption of companion animals and increasing prevalence of animal diseases requiring surgeries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in this market.

In 2015, the large-volume infusion pumps segment accounted for the largest market share

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into large-volume infusion pumps and syringe infusion pumps. In 2015, the large-volume infusion pumps segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the increasing use of these pumps for delivering large volumes of fluids to animals during emergency conditions, providing blood transfusions, and administering total parenteral nutrition at continuous predetermined medium-to-high flow rates.

Private hospitals are expected to dominate this veterinary infusion pumps market in 2015

Based on end user, the veterinary infusion pumps market is segmented into private hospitals, private clinics, and teaching hospitals. Private hospitals are expected to dominate this market in 2015, majorly due to the increasing use of large-volume infusion pumps and syringe infusion pumps to administer fluids for various clinical conditions in animals, and growth in animal health expenditure.

Leading Companies

DRE Veterinary (U.S.) and Jorgensen Laboratories (U.S.) hold the major share of the veterinary infusion pumps market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021. Some of the other players operating in this market are Heska Corporation (U.S.), Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Q Core Medical Ltd. (Israel), Grady Medical System Inc. (U.S.), Mediaid Inc. (U.S.), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (U.K.), Jørgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), and Kent Scientific Corporation (U.S.).