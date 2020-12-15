Cellular Health Screening Market: Adoption of Digital Technologies for Testing

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the cellular health screening market is attributed to the increasing adoption of telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life; growing focus on increasing healthy life expectancy (HALE); increasing government focus towards preventive healthcare; rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the need for cellular health screening; increasing research activities; growing adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach for the availability of kits; and increasing burden of chronic diseases.

The potential applications of cellular health screening in precision & personalized medicine and untapped emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the coming years.

The global cellular health screening market is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.12 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227041930

Single test panels to dominate the market in 2017

Based on type, the global cellular health testing market is segmented into single test panels and multi-test panels. In 2017, the single test panels segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cellular health screening market. These panels are used to get accurate information about a single biomarker and understand how it affects the health of an individual.

Based on sample collection site, the at-home segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR

By sample collection site, the global cellular health testing market is segmented into at-home, in-office, and other sample collection sites. The at-home segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of diagnostic and therapeutic products that can be used by patients at home without assistance from healthcare professionals are expected to boost the demand for cellular health screening in this segment.

North America to dominate the market followed by Europe

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high growth of the North American market is attributed to the factors such as growing government focus towards preventive healthcare, increasing burden of chronic diseases, increasing research activities, rising geriatric population, and growing number of local players operating in the region. In 2017, Europe is expected to hold the second largest share of this market.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227041930

Leading Companies

Genova Diagnostics (U.S.), Telomere Diagnostics (U.S.), Life Length (Spain), Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), Repeat Diagnostics (Canada), SpectraCell Laboratories (U.S.), Zimetry LLC (U.S.), Cell Science Systems (U.S.), Titanovo, Inc. (U.S.), Segterra, Inc. (U.S.), LabCorp Holdings (U.S.), BioReference Laboratories (U.S.), Immundiagnostik AG (Germany), DNA Labs (India), and Cleveland HeartLab, Inc. (U.S.).