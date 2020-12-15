Cutlery Market- What Are the Challenges, Key Trends, Opportunities and Growth by 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cutlery market is poised to increase at a CAGR of 6% over the assessment period 2020-2030. The market is projected to witness fluctuations in demand in the short term, however, innovations by market players are projected to retune the lifecycle of multiple products in the cutlery market landscape.

“Disposable cutlery is projected to lose a notable share amid the assessment period, which will be attained by reusable cutlery. Focus on wood along with other biodegradable materials is projected to be higher in the reusable cutlery category,” says the Fact.MR report.

Cutlery Market- Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is anticipated to growing at a faster pace in contrast to Europe and North America throughout the forecast period.

Institutional food services will foresee the highest growth rate in the end-use sector over the assessment period.

The spoons product segment is likely to witness moderate expansion in the cutlery market.

Direct sales channel will be accounting for a higher market share in the cutlery market.

Cutlery Market – Driving Factors

With positive integration of digital platforms into the restaurant industry, there has been a significant surge in the demand for cutlery products such as spoons and forks.

While governmental regulations have been deterrents for current growth, sustainable alternatives available in the market and increased adoption of reusable cutlery in the foodservice industry are expected to drive market growth.

Cutlery Market – Constraints

The environmental threat because of improper plastics disposal is projected to surface as the noteworthy market restraint.

Shifting raw material prices are likely to negatively impact market growth over the assessment period.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth. Although dampening sales amid initial lockdowns across multiple nations was foreseen, the cutlery market has foreseen recovery after the initial shockwave. A slump in demand amid the second quarter of 2020 because of infrequent lockdowns was recovered, with retrieval amid the third quarter because of the relaxation of regulations and re-starting of food delivery services such as cafes and dining will further boost demand for cutlery in the approaching years.

Competition Landscape

More on the Report

