Cardiac Marker Testing Market to Progress at a Healthy CAGR in Coming Years

A number of factors such as growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, the rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public–private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are fueling the growth of the cardiac marker testing market.

The Cardiac Marker Testing Market is expected to reach $ 3.50 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2021.

Market Segmentation:-

Based on type, the global cardiac marker testing market is divided into six segments, namely, troponin I and T, CK-MB, BNP or NT-proBNP, Myoglobin, hsCRP, and other biomarkers. The other biomarkers segment includes galectin-3, H-FABP, myeloperoxidase, ischemia-modified albumin, and homocysteine.

On the basis of product, the global cardiac marker market is segmented into reagents and kits and instruments. The instruments section is further segmented on the basis of method, namely, chemiluminescence, immunofluorescence, ELISA, and immunochromatography. On the basis of disease, the cardiac marker market is segmented into myocardial infarction and congestive heart failure. On the basis of type of testing, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing.

Key Market Drivers:-

1 Growing Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases

2 Rapidly Increasing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Burden of Heart Diseases Worldwide

3 Growing Funding From Public–Private Organizations for Research on Cardiac Biomarkers

4 Ongoing Clinical Trials for Identification of Novel Cardiac Biomarkers

Regional Analysis:-

As of 2016, North America held the largest share of the global cardiac marker market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2021.

Key Market Players:-

Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Alere, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), LSI Medience Corporation (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a subsidiary of The Carlyle Group, U.S.), Randox laboratories Ltd (U.K.), and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. (Wondfo) (China) are some of the key players operating in the global cardiac marker testing market.