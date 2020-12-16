Springbok Casino Welcomes in 2021 with Roaring Mardi Gras Party

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — If you think that things are winding down at Springbok Casino as the year comes to an end, you need to think again! There’s no rest for the hardy partygoers at South Africa’s favourite online casino, which means that they’re already looking into the new slot rollouts for January 2021.

Realtime Gaming, which supplies its fantastic slot and casino games to Springbok Casino bonuses and other SA-facing online gaming sites, has just announced that it will be launching Mardi Gras Magic slot on January 20th, 2021. Unbelievably – considering how fast this crazy year has passed – that’s just around the corner, and players are reminded to mark their calendars for this grand release. The game will be available on download, instant-play or mobile devices. Mardi Gras Magic will make an appearance in the Springbok Casino game lobby, and will be bringing with it all the fun and ambiance of a true Mardi Gras carnival.

ABOUT MARDI GRAS MAGIC SLOT BY RTG

Realtime Gaming describes the new slot as a highly volatile 5 x 3 reel slot game which delivers the excitement of the party through its bright, bold colours and catchy soundtrack. Thanks to the excellent bonus features, there is also a real chance that you could be walking into the New Year with some extra casino rewards under your belt. When it comes to bonus features and high paying symbols, you’ll find the following in the new slot game:

When 3, 4, or 5 of these scatters land anywhere on the reels, you’ll trigger the Free Spins bonus feature. Free Spins Bonus Feature: Unlocked by the scatters, this feature rewards you with 10, 15, or 20 free spins.

Bursting Wilds Feature: Bursting Wilds can be active during the base game, as well as during the Free Spins Bonus Feature. When they land on the reels, they turn other symbols wild. The winning potential is therefore huge! When you’re playing the Free Spin feature, you will find that more Bursting Wilds land than during regular play.

Random Prize Award: Look out for this feature that can drop randomly at any time during the base game. You'll be awarded an instant prize that will be multiplied by the line bet and added to the line winnings once the game round is completed.

https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/springbok-casino.html