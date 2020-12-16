Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors

The nutraceutical ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 162.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 227.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by factors such as growth in the demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers. Key drivers for the market’s growth include increasing incidences of chronic diseases worldwide and mandates on food fortification by government organizations.

On the basis of application, the dietary supplements segment is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments for the nutraceutical ingredients market. Dietary supplements offer general health benefits such as improvement in the balance of the gut microflora, improvement of intestinal functions such as bulking and regularity, increased calcium absorption & improvement in bone density, enhancement of immune function, reduction in the release of toxins that can lead to fatty liver and other diseases, reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, control of blood sugar, possible reduction of risk of obesity & metabolic syndrome, and improvement in abdominal pain, bloating, and constipation.

Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Growth in the demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers

According to a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), in 2009, 87% and in 2011, 89% of the consumers in the US agreed that certain foods have health benefits beyond their basic nutrition. This shows the consumers’ increasing interest in learning more about functional and fortified food products. In 2013, according to the Business Development Bank of Canada, “health concerns are rising, and health awareness is growing among Canadian consumers and will continue to accelerate as the population ages, with 25% of the population over the age of 65 by 2031.” According to a study conducted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, in 2013, the rise in the aging population, coupled with increasing incidences of chronic diseases, has led to changes in eating patterns. Consumers’ concerns regarding nutrient inadequacy tend to be general in nature, rather than concern on a specific health condition or nutrient/component in their diet. Among the consumers who are concerned with nutrient inadequacy in food products, only 16% were concerned with the inadequacy of one or more specific nutrients without regard to general nutrient inadequacy. Most consumers are concerned about general health issues resulting from nutrient insufficiency, rather than one specific health problem. For nearly all the nutrients or food components surveyed, at least 6 in 10 consumers believed they get enough to meet their needs. Omega-3 fatty acids are the exception, as only 50% of consumers believed they get enough omega-3s to meet their needs

RESTRAINT: Higher costs of fortified products dissuading large-scale usage and adoption

Nutraceutical ingredients find a wide variety of applications, such as functional food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. However, the inclusion of nutraceutical ingredients in food & beverage products, feed products, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products results in an increase in the prices of these end products. This, in turn, leads to lower adoption of such products, thereby stunting market growth. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the demand for healthy alternatives of consumables as consumers have become increasingly conscious about the correct diet. Nutraceutical ingredients, when added to any kind of food & beverage product, result in the formation of functional food & beverages, which, in some way, impart a health benefit.

OPPORTUNITY: Product-based and technological innovations in the nutraceutical ingredients industry

Personalized healthcare technologies are being rapidly adopted by various nutraceutical ingredient manufacturers to formulate better-suited and customized end products for consumers. Consumer product companies are now increasingly collecting data to enable a proper analysis of purchasing behavior and lifestyle to provide consumers with tailored options in accordance with their purchasing patterns. For instance, in 2013, Tesco announced its intention to use its Clubcard information to be able to track various chronic illnesses that consumers pay heed to, for the provision of tailored solutions to promote healthier eating habits. This information not only aids consumer companies to come up with personalized dietary advice but also establish significant partnerships with different pharmaceutical companies to help personalize over-the-counter supplements. Apart from the study of consumer purchasing patterns, the personalization of nutraceutical products is also amplified by genomics by enabling treatments that are closely linked to an individual’s genetic profile. Epigenetics and nutrigenomics have identified that every individual has different nutritional requirements, and they respond to food in different ways. This provides a huge market opportunity for nutraceutical end-product manufacturers, whereby, linking a diet to a genome not only results in boosting health, but also reduces the chance of developing adverse health conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, or inflammatory bowel diseases. Such corroborated usage of technology with a dietary design is further expected to present unforeseen market growth opportunities for nutraceutical ingredient manufacturers.

CHALLENGE: Consumer skepticism associated with nutraceutical products

Along with a growing consumer awareness about better dietary choices and increasing health awareness, there also remains an underlying consumer skepticism associated with the adoption of nutraceutical products. While this skepticism stems from multiple factors, the two major reasons hindering consumer adoption of nutraceutical products are their unsubstantiated health claims and synthetic sourcing. Health claims act as a major marketing and selling points for most nutraceutical ingredient manufacturers; however, when such claims do not result in successful fruition, consumer skepticism toward these products increases. For instance, in 2010, Danone withdrew claims that Actimel and Activia boost the immune system and aid digestive health after doubts were raised regarding the same, by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the UK Advertising Standards Authority. As a result, manufacturers of such nutraceutical products remain highly stunted in the manner in which they are able to reach consumers, thereby hindering product adoption.

The Asia Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market is completely driven by India, which accounted for nearly 31.5% of the market share in 2019. The country is also projected to be the fastest-growing country in the region for nutraceutical ingredients due to changing lifestyles and dietary patterns and growing awareness about nutrition. Further, rising hospitalization cost is also driving the consumer demands for supplements and other nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, to maintain their health. Consumers in the country are now willing to spend an additional amount for fortified products, which has increasingly helped manufacturers of nutraceutical ingredients to find a substantial market opportunity.

The key players in the nutraceutical ingredients market include Associated British Foods (Uk), Arla Foods (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Tate & Lyle (Ireland), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group (Japan), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany) are the players that hold a significant share in the nutraceutical ingredients market.