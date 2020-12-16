PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

“Medical Vacuum System Market by Product (Standalone, Centralized, Portable), Technology (Dry Claw, Oil Sealed Rotary Vane, Liquid Ring), Application (Diagnostic, Wound Care, GYN), End user (Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic Labs) – Global Forecast to 2024”

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Medical Vacuum System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018.

Growth Boosting Factors:

# Technological Advancements in Vacuum Systems

# Stringent Regulatory Frameworks Mandating the Use of Vacuum Systems

# Increasing Number of Target Surgical Procedures Across Major Markets

# Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures

Recent Developments in Standalone Medical Vacuum System Market:

– In November 2018, Busch LLC (Germany) and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (Germany) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in order to enhance segments such as sales & services, R&D developments, and improve the vacuum product line.

– In October 2018, ConvaTec (UK) received the US FDA 510(k) Clearance for its Avelle Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System.

– In March 2018, Atlas Copco AB (Sweden) acquired Walker Filtration for USD 38.68 million for enhancing its vacuum business.

