Particle Counters Market worth $554 Million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554 million by 2025 from USD 346 million in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified drug discovery and research efforts while adding to the pressure on pharma and clinical labs. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is still diverse. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain stable and show promising growth opportunities.

The particle counters market has witnessed significant growth over the years; however, due to the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak, the market is expected to witness a mixed set of market adoption in 2020, owing to their increasing usage in drug development, pharma-biopharma manufacturing, and medical device manufacturing. However, several allied industrial application of target products are reported with limited utilization of particle counters due to supply chain disruptions in the aerospace and automobile industries, and regulatory relaxation to pollution monitoring & bulk manufactutring industries.

Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market in 2019

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market, by application, in 2019. Technological advancements in industries such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.

Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the particle counters market

In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. In the US, significant public-private funding and investments to support air pollution monitoring-based researches, faster adoption of technologically advanced particle counters among end users, and strong trend of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are some of the key factors driving the market for particle counters.

AS of 2019, prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.