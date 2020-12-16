Industrial Centrifuge Market Worth $9.0 billion – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User (Chemical, Power, Food, Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Paper) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Industrial Centrifuge Market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing demand for centrifuges from process industries

Growing need for wastewater management solutions

Opportunity: Growing demad for centrifuges in developing countries;

Developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China are witnessing rapid urbanization, with infrastructure improvements in several sectors, such as wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical & biotech industries, and food and beverage. The rapid economic growth in these countries has encouraged the establishment of various process industries, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for centrifugation equipment.

Ask for Free Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59612221

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Some of the key players include ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the centrifuge market in North America.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59612221

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of end users, is segmented into the chemicals industry, food and beverage industry, metal industry, mining industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, power plants, pulp and paper industry, wastewater treatment plants, and water purification plants. In 2019, the power industry segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market. Growing oil and gas exploration activities, the establishment of new power plants to cater to the rising energy needs in developing countries, and upgradation of existing power plants to make them more efficient and reliable are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

On the basis of design, is segmented into vertical and horizontal centrifuges. In 2019, the vertical centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ability of these centrifuges to attain high speeds and the high efficiency of separation.