Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

The global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market is estimated to touch US$ 43.9 Billion by the completion of the prediction year 2025. The market was appreciated at US$ 26.3 Billion in the year 2016 and it is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The factors that propel the growth of the cosmetic surgery & procedure industry include rising concerns about wrinkles and related skin disorders and rapidly aging population. Furthermore, technical progresses, increasing usage of social media, and growing per head earnings are roundabout of the reasons expected to motivate the market for the period of the prediction.

Attribute the considerable growth in the capacity of cosmetic techniques to the admiration of alphanumeric photography. Growing demand by clients to improve self-confidence, rough guide of self-checking apps, and growing affordability of cosmetic surgical procedure in emerging nations. Moreover, threat related with cosmetic surgery has cut owing to technical progresses and existence of expert plastic surgeons.

Additionally, growing occurrence of breast cancer has augmented the demand for breast revitalization and breast increase processes. The demand for tummy tuck [Abdominoplasty] and liposuction is likewise increasing owing to growing overweight residents. Furthermore, altering way of life, growing affordability, and progressions in equipment expected to boost the development of the market for cosmetic surgery.

Type of Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Surgical

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Tummy Tuck

Eyelid Surgery

Breast Lift

Non-surgical

Botulinum toxin

Dermal Fillers

Laser Hair Removal

Photo-rejuvenation

Microdermabrasiom

Some of the important companies operating in the field on the international basis are Johnson & Johnson, Sientra, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Merz Pharma, Alma Lasers, Ipsen, Allergan plc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cosmetic surgery and procedures Market Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: Type Outlook

Chapter 5. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

