Major Players in the North American Healthcare IT Market

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the North America healthcare IT market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the adoption of different technologies and their trends at the country level. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research.

Furthermore, the market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (country-level incidence data for various diseases) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product and services, components, and end user). After that, market breakdown and data triangulation methods were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

Global Leaders:

Some of the prominent players operating in the North American healthcare IT market are McKesson Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), Dell Technologies (US), and CVS Health (US).

Cerner Corporation (US) is one of the major players in the North America healthcare IT market 2018. The company has a diversified product portfolio, which includes a wide range of healthcare IT products and services. Cerner’s position in the market is attributed to its active R&D activities and wide distribution footprint across the North American region. To garner a larger share of the North American healthcare IT market, the company continuously focuses on product launches and collaborations with other companies.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) is one of the major players in the North America healthcare IT market in 2018. Its dominance in the market can be attributed to its wide range of product offerings and its strong geographical footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. In 2018, the company acquired HealthGrid Holding Company that would help in the expansion of the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform by integrating it with the HealthGrid capabilities. The company also focuses on R&D activities to develop its healthcare IT solutions that meet the customers’ demands.

By end-users, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT market in 2018

Based on end-users, the North American healthcare IT market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is divided further into hospitals; ambulatory care centers; home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities; diagnostic and imaging centers; and pharmacies.

The healthcare payers segment is divided further into private payers and public payers. Hospitals form the largest end-user segment of the North American healthcare IT market, owing to the huge demand for various HCIT solutions among hospitals to manage the increasing load of patient information generated in hospitals and growing need to improve the quality of healthcare while improving operational efficiencies within organizations.

North America will continue to dominate the North America healthcare IT market during the forecast period

The market, by country, is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. US accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT industry in 2018 due to stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of IT companies, such as EPIC Systems (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

