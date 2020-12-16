Connected Retail Market Investment Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Key Players, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Connected Retail Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global connected retail market size was estimated at USD 11.17 billion in 2014. Technological advancements coupled with increasing numbers of IoT that is Internet of Things applications across the retail sector are estimated to drive the growth for the connected retail market. The industry has progressed significantly in the recent past due to numerous new technological advancements.

Key Players:

ARM Holdings PLC

Atmel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

PTC, Inc.

SAP AG

Softweb solutions, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Internet of things is the concept principally for connecting any device such as coffee makers, washing machines, wearable devices, cell phones, headphones, lamps, and several other things with an on & off switch for the internet connection. The technology is expected to generate opportunities in retail sector by providing advance fraud & theft prevention solutions and inventory management. Moreover, it offers solutions to improve communication between customers and retailers.

Solution Outlook:

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook:

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth LE

NFC

BLE that is Bluetooth Low Energy segment is estimated to witness positive growth in the near future due to a surge in installation and technology usage. Bluetooth low energy transmits less data for smaller distances and uses less power compared to Bluetooth. The marketing & retail payments verticals are more and more using BLE technology which is leading to customer loyalty, improved sales, and acquisition. BLE has increased customer engagement & marketing, in its application increasing contactless payments easier.

Service Outlook:

Managed service

Professional service

Remote device management service

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the connected retail market at global basis accounting for over 35% revenue share in 2015. Companies from this region, especially U.S. are investing heavily in IoT infrastructure, thus is estimated to drive the regional market growth over the next eight years.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be a booming regional market and is estimated to grow at 25% CAGR over the eight year period. Developing region in Asia Pacific such as India and China are expected to witness huge growth due to the increase in adoption of IoT.

