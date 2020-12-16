Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Rising Trend, Growth Rate & Comprehensive Research Report, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global medical oxygen concentrator market is expected to witness a high growth on account of its increasing incidences of asthma and respiratory diseases. Medical oxygen concentrator is designed for the supply of enriched oxygen gas from a gas supply. These products were invented in the early 1970’s and have revolutionized medical treatments of chronic and acute patients.

Key Players:

Invacare Corporation

Philips Healthcare

AirSep Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Nidek Medical products, Inc.

Inogen

Teijin Limited

Inova Labs Inc.

O2 Concepts.

Covidien Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Health care applications of this concentrator are the major factor driving the overall market demand. These devices are useful in providing oxygen supply to critical patients suffering from respiratory disorders. As per the Centers for Disease control and Prevention, in 2013, around 22 million people suffered from asthma in the U.S. This device usage in the treatment of asthma patients is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Home medical therapy is another factor that drives the market demand is expected to propel the growth in near future. Recent trends have shown that there has been a significant growth household medical therapy. Rising incidences of respiratory and cardio vascular diseases coupled with the aging population drive the usage of oxygen concentrators at patients home. This has given rise to portable concentrators which allow patients to carry their movements. Increasing application in commercial aircrafts has been driving the market demand in recent years. In 2014, The Federal aviation administration, the U.S approved around 20 models and brands of portable oxygen concentrators which can be used during air travel emergency.

Product Outlook:

Portable oxygen concentrators

Fixed oxygen concentrators

Application Outlook:

Home care

Non home care

Technology Outlook:

Continuous flow

Pulse dose

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific mainly on account of increasing incidences of asthma and respiratory diseases incidences. Emerging economies including India and Malaysia is expected to provide bright opportunities on account of increasing privatization in healthcare. Europe is expected to show a steady growth over the forecast period owing to government initiatives. Central and South America is anticipated to witness a substantial growth mainly due to medical tourism in countries including Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and Ecuador. Africa is expected to witness a slow growth owing to developing healthcare sector.

