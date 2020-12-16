Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Growth Driving Factors and Comprehensive Research Report, 2025

Posted on 2020-12-16 by in Industrial, Technology // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market is set to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Customer experience management and customer relation management involves a diverse set of processes. CRM methods and processes have resulted in minimizing turnaround time and costs for companies whereas CEM dynamics revolve around customer expectations and loyalty with the companies they do business with.

Key Players:

  • Adobe System Incorporated
  • Avaya, Inc.
  • CA Technologies
  • Chime Technologies Inc
  • Clarabridge
  • Freshworks Inc
  • IBM Corporation
  • Medallia

Request free sample to get complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/customer-experience-management-cem-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

CEM market is driven by increase in use of personalization technology to enhance customer service in the service industries. CEM represents a set of technologies to enable a constant transformation within organizations in order to meet and determine customer expectations. Business organizations have acknowledged the essential need for customer experience since it helps organizations to leverage the brand value and help in customer loyalty, in turn reduces customer turnaround time. Moreover, rise in complexity in IT & Telecom sector involves challenges and complexity

End-User Outlook:

  • BFSI
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Government, Energy & utilities

Touch Point Type Outlook:

  • Stores/ branch
  • Call Centers
  • Social Media
  • Email
  • Mobile
  • Web services

Analytical Tool Outlook:

  • Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) software
  • Speech analytics
  • Text analytics
  • Web analytics

Regional Insights:

Geographical segmentation for customer experience management (CEM) market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American and European markets are more likely to outgrow in the global market owing to constantly evolving business models and use of digital technology for customer empowerment. In addition, technological advances in cloud and big data analytics enhance end-to-end customer experience process.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!