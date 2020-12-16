Reporter Gene Assays Market worth $2.6 Billion by 2024

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The reporter gene assays market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1%. The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing funding for cell-based research, growing applications of gene expression, and a rising preference for cell-based assays.

By product, the Assay kits segment to dominate the reporter gene assays market in 2019

On the basis of product, the market is broadly split into reagents and assay kits. The assay kits segment is expected to account for the larger share of the reporter gene assays market in 2019. The large share of the assay kits segment can be attributed to their repeated use in gene expression studies and signaling pathway analysis during gene transcription or translation levels. Assay kits are preferred over standalone reagents in cases where a validated protocol for assay development is available. Assay kits not only save time but also offer technological advantages, easy availability, and greater convenience.

Ask for FREE PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20053198



By application, the cell signaling pathways segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024)”

Based on application, the reporter gene assays market is segmented into gene regulation, protein interaction, cell signaling pathways, and promotor structural & functional analysis. In 2019, the cell signaling pathways segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to its importance in several cellular functionalities (such as cell differentiation, cell fate determination, and cell growth) and advanced applications of cell signaling in life science sectors (such as biotechnology, molecular biology, and microbiology).

North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the reporter gene assays market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research; rising demand for cell-based assays in research; increasing focus on cell-based therapeutics; and rising focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins, associated biomolecules, and genes.

The prominent players in the reporter gene assays market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck (Germany), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Geno Technology (US), Genecopoeia, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (France), PromoCell (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Biotium, Inc. (US), Canvax (Spain), LI-COR, Inc. (US), System Biosciences, LLC (US), Indigo Biosciences, Inc. (US), BioThema (Sweden), Takara Bio Inc (US), BioAssay Systems (US), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc (US), Biosynth AG (Switzerland), and Cayman Chemical (US).

Request for FREE Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20053198



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com