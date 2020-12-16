Report Study | Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Balanos Oil Market

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Balanos oil is extracted from the nuts of Balanites aegyptiaca, an Egyptian tree, also known as a desert date. The Balanites aegyptiaca grows irrespective of the soil type and climatic conditions. The tree has been around for four thousand years in Egypt. The tree grows up to thirty-three feet high. It produces a yellow fruit which is used for making balanos oil. The balanos oil is primarily used in making perfumes, in cooking, medicinal purposes and cosmetics. The balanos oil contains essential fatty acids and unsaponifiables, such as yamogenin and diosgenin.



BALANOS OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Balanos oil market is segmented on the basis of end-user as:

Perfume

Cooking

Cosmetics

Medicinal



BALANOS OIL MARKET KEY PLAYERS

Some of the significant companies in the world that are functioning in the balanos oil market are:

FasoStore

Premier Specialties

Shea Terra Organics

Toogga

Aunatural Organics

Huiles Bertin



Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)



